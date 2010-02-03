Bullish Murdoch Touts News Corp. Earnings

Clearly buoyed by the company's progress in remaking all

kinds of established business models in recent months, News Corp. Chairman and

CEO Rupert Murdoch delivered the most colorful earnings preamble in some time

as the company reported fiscal second-quarter numbers Feb. 2.

Mentioning new COO Chase Carey's progress in establishing a

dual-revenue stream for News Corp.'s Fox broadcast network, thanks to the TimeWarner Cable retransmission agreement and other efforts to return the

print business to a subscription model, Murdoch championed News Corp. as never

before.

"Content plans have gathered around our ideas, and instead

of existential debates over value, now we're haggling over valuations," said

Murdoch, who added that he had been visiting innovative research labs in

Asia and the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. "From

crisis comes clarity and strength.

"Excuse the immodesty," he continued. "Content is not just

king, it is the emperor of all things electronic."

Without mentioning Apple's iPad, he derided buzz around tech

devices saying that they were "empty vessels without content."

Separately, when asked about the status of a late-night

block at Fox, Murdoch said the company is not yet having any substantive talks

with Conan O'Brien to move his show to Fox network.

"There are different opinions within the network, and if the

program people could show us we can do it and be confident of making a profit,

we'd do it in a flash." When asked if talks were ongoing, Murdoch

responded that there have been conversations but no "real negotiations." He

added that an 11 p.m. slot might make for some difficult negotiations with Fox

stations that carry syndicated programming at that hour.

Several times during the call, both Murdoch and

Carey took pains to praise Fox News chief Roger Ailes for building what

was described as the world's most profitable network. Recent online news

reports had floated the suggestion that Ailes might be ready to leave the

organization.

Retransmission was again the focus of analysts' questions,

though News Corp. management had very little to give away on that front, except

to say that the Time Warner Cable deal was what Carey described as a

"transforming event."

In the next two years News Corp. will renegotiate about half

of its deals with the affiliates. "Big cable companies are making great

operating profits," said Murdoch, "What we are asking for isn't going to kill

the cable companies."

As for the strength of the ad market, he said both local and

national TV ad markets were improving, and that there were "surprisingly

strong signals that the trend will continue in the next few months."

Murdoch declined to discuss the upfront, saying it was too

early to predict how it would shakeout. But Carey added, "Given that we are

selling scatter at 15% we're in a good place."

Fox TV stations helped News Corp.'s TV segment turn a $2

million loss in the final quarter of 2008 into a $29 million gain for the

period ending 2009. The Fox TV Stations benefited from a warmer ad climate and

turned in a 19% rise in operating income over the previous year when the

economy had fallen off a cliff.

The Major League Baseball American League Championship Series and World Series

both helped to boost ad coffers even while the stations saw lower political

money than during the previous election year. News Corp. also said the stations

achieved record market share for the quarter; revenue rose 6% against an

estimated market decline of around 2%, said the company.

Better numbers at stations and reduced losses at MyNetwork TV, didn't offset

lower contributions from Fox Broadcasting however. Even while ad revenue was

up, higher license fees for returning series and sports dinted the network

performance.

News Corp.'s cable networks continued to do well reporting operating income of

$604 million for the quarter to Dec. 31, up $156 million over the year ago

period. That growth was driven largely by increased affiliate fees from the

cable news network.

News Corp. also recorded a $29 million loss on digital media

dispositions. They also have $10 million in restructuring charges.