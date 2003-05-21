Buffy , Top Model stake out top ratings

The season finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the series premiere

of America's Next Top Model scored UPN some of its highest ratings

of the season.

Buffy went off the air with a bang, winning its best ratings since last

November in persons 12 through 34 (2.7/8), adults 18 through 49 (2.5/7), total viewers (4.9

million), females 12 through 34 (3.0/8) and female teens (2.8/10).

It also won third place in its time period among persons 12 through 34, adults 18 through 34,

females 12 through 34, women 18 through 34 and total teens, behind Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar

and The WB Television Network's Gilmore Girls finale.

America's Next Top Model, executive-produced by supermodel Tyra Banks,

achieved its time period's highest ratings of the season among females 12 through 34

(2.3/6), women 18 through 34 (2.6/6) and women 18 through 49 (2.0/5).

The show also built from half-hour to half-hour, jumping 13% among persons

12 through 34, 24% among adults 18 through 34, 14% among adults 18 through 49 and 12% among total

viewers.