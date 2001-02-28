Buffy may vamp on Fox

The future for Buffy The Vampire Slayer at The WB is still not settled and WB executives say they have made their final offer to producer 20th Century Fox.

"We have no idea whether Fox will decide to come down, we have made our proposal to them and they made a proposal back to us that was not acceptable," said WB CEO Jamie Kellner. "And we've been pretty clear about how we get there, that we are willing to take all of the revenue that the show generates, take off the fixed costs of agency commissions and the paid media to support the show.That's as far as we will go." Kellner added The WB has no deadline for renewing the show, "they can make up their mind."

There has been speculation that the Fox network would air Buffy next season if The WB doesn't renew the series. Fox executives have no comment. WB executives also announced Wednesday that the network will air new animated series The Oblongs three times on April Fools Day. The series will air at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday April 1 and then move into its regular, Sunday at 8:30 time slot the following week. And the network has officially cancelled sketch comedy series Hype.

- Joe Schlosser