Buena Vista ups Bryan
John Bryan has been named executive vice president of sales for Buena Vista
Television, president Janice Marinelli announced Monday.
Bryan replaces Tom Cerio, who was named executive VP of program
distribution for Home Box Office at the end of last month.
Bryan previously was senior VP and general sales manager for
BVT's Eastern division.
In his new position, Bryan will oversee BVT's entire sales force, including
four regional sales offices and all sales in broadcast syndication and basic
cable.
Bryan recently sold two shows for BVT: The Wayne Brady Show as part of
a limited rollout and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Bryan has been with BVT since 1989, starting as executive director of sales
for the Southeast region.
He graduated from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, and he will relocate to Los
Angeles for his new job.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.