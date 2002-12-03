Buena Vista ups Bryan

John Bryan has been named executive vice president of sales for Buena Vista

Television, president Janice Marinelli announced Monday.

Bryan replaces Tom Cerio, who was named executive VP of program

distribution for Home Box Office at the end of last month.

Bryan previously was senior VP and general sales manager for

BVT's Eastern division.

In his new position, Bryan will oversee BVT's entire sales force, including

four regional sales offices and all sales in broadcast syndication and basic

cable.

Bryan recently sold two shows for BVT: The Wayne Brady Show as part of

a limited rollout and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Bryan has been with BVT since 1989, starting as executive director of sales

for the Southeast region.

He graduated from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, and he will relocate to Los

Angeles for his new job.