Buena Vista cancels Iyanla

Buena Vista Television has canceled freshman syndicated talk show

Iyanla after only six months.

The daytime talk show, with self-help expert Iyanla Vanzant, had averaged

only a 1.1 rating since its Aug. 13. debut, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In adults 18 through 49, the talk show was averaging only a 0.5 rating.

'The daytime landscape is an extra-tough environment at the best of times,

but this season has been especially tough for the freshman crop of shows,' a

Buena Vista statement said. 'We are very disappointed that the ratings for

Iyanla simply haven't measured up to the levels that would enable the

show to go forward.'

Iyanla is the second new syndicated talk show to get canceled this

season, joining Tribune Entertainment's short-lived Talk or Walk.

Last month, Buena Vista executives announced that they were bringing out a

new talk show for fall 2002 with Whose Line Is It Anyway? co-star Wayne

Brady.

Buena Vista also has a daytime version of Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire for syndication coming

next season.