Bud Light Kicks off NFL Draft Promotion

A new contest from Bud Light will reward participants for correctly picking team selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, according to AdAge.

The "Best Round Ever" promotion will give fans a chance to guess each team's first round selection. A $10 million grand prize will go to the contestant who gets every pick correct.

The six-year sponsorship officially begins Friday, and replaces Coors Light, which had been the NFL's sponsor since 2002. MillerCoors (the parent company) backed out due to low return on its investment. The sponsorship for Bud Light gives the company free use of all NFL logos, including the iconic shield and all 32 teams logos.

Bud Light also has a sweepstakes on its Facebook page, giving out two free tickets to the draft. The brand is also selling NFL-Draft branded aluminum bottle cans at bars.

Anheuser-Busch is paying an estimated $50 million per year to make Bud Light the official beer of the NFL.