Bucking a trend

March came in like a lamb for most syndicated shows. Typically, the first post-February sweeps week (this one ended March 10) is characterized by viewing-level drop-offs from the previous week as the promo machines gear down until May. Still, several shows bucked that trend.

The biggest gainer that week was ET Weekend, up 38% from to a 4.4 rating. It was the top weekly hour for a 14th straight week. Compared with the year-ago period, ET Weekend

was up 33%, the biggest year-to-year jump of any weekly hour. Second among weekly hours, up from fifth last week, was Andromeda

at a 3.1, up 7%.

Also strong was rookie off-net King of the Hill,

which hit an all-time high with a 3.8, up 6% for the week and a whopping 52% over its debut the week of Sept. 17. Hill

was No. 4 on the sitcom depth chart behind Everybody Loves Raymond, down 6% to a 5.8. That is still up 38% from its debut the week of Sept. 24. The top off-net sitcom remains Friends, which was up 1% to a 7.4, followed by Seinfeld, down 6% to a 6.7.

Only one of the six late-night dating shows improved that week. Change of Heart

was up 15% to a 1.5 for third place in the genre. Blind Date

was the top relationship strip, with a 2.0 unchanged on the week. Newcomer Elimidate

was second at 1.6, also unchanged.

In the rookie race, Texas Justice

continued to prevail, its 2.1 unchanged from the prior week. Crossing Over With John Edward

was second, down 10% to a 1.9, followed by Weakest Link

at a 1.8, up 6%.

Most talkers, which didn't fare well during the sweeps, lost more ground. Oprah

continued on top with a 5.5, off 7% for the week. Live With Regis and Kelly

hit a new season low with a 3.3, down 11%. Maury

tied for second, off 6%.