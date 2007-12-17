Buccieri Named CEO of Granada America

ITV named Twentieth Television president of programming Paul Buccieri president and CEO of Granada America, a production company with credits including Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen and VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club.

Buccieri will report to Dawn Airey, ITV’s managing director of global content.

In addition to leading producers on both the East and West coasts, Buccieri will be tasked with taking successful ITV formats from other countries and adapting them to American audiences.

Hell’s Kitchen and spinoff show Kitchen Nightmares both began their lives as popular British reality shows.