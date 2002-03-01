Bubba's animal cruelty charges expunged
WXTB(FM) Clearwater, Fla., shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge has been found not guilty of animal-cruelty charges by a Florida jury, according to Reuters.
The charges stemmed from a stunt in which a boar was slaughtered in the
parking lot of the station.
The outrageous Mr. Sponge is no stranger to controversy. He has been fined
for indecency by the Federal Communications Commission, which even cited one of his broadcasts as an example in
its indecency guidelines released last year.
