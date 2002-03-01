Bubba's animal cruelty charges expunged

WXTB(FM) Clearwater, Fla., shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge has been found not guilty of animal-cruelty charges by a Florida jury, according to Reuters.

The charges stemmed from a stunt in which a boar was slaughtered in the

parking lot of the station.

The outrageous Mr. Sponge is no stranger to controversy. He has been fined

for indecency by the Federal Communications Commission, which even cited one of his broadcasts as an example in

its indecency guidelines released last year.