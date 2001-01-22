BTN does Jekyll & Hyde

Broadway TV will record the stage presentation of Jekyll & Hyde

for its next pay-per-view event. Now starring Baywatch

hunk David Hasselhoff, the Tony-nominated musical (which he campily says is "no day at the beach" in promos) comes to PPV Saturday, March 10, at 8 p.m. Jekyll & Hyde

is scheduled to be distributed in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of about $20, through iNDEMAND and TVN/Cablevision, and will have both standard and high-definition broadcasts via DirecTV and EchoStar's DISH Network; Canadian Viewer's Choice systems and Bell ExpressVu will broadcast in both standard and high definition for $24.95 Canadian; DirecTV Latin America will broadcast throughout Latin America for $10. In BTN's original business plan, the shows were priced around $35. BTN's financial backup is worldwide home video, DVD, cable and broadcast rights for the shows.