BSkyB Agrees to Acquire Amstrad PLC.

British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB) agreed to acquire set-top box designer Amstrad PLC for GBP125 million in cash.

In the agreement, BSkyB subsidiary Sky Digital Supplies will acquire all shares of Amstrad 150 pence, a 23.7% premium to Monday's closing price.

The company has already received acceptance of its offer from shareholders representing 44.8% of outstanding shares.

Amstrad is a major supplier to the Sky Group, accounting for 30% of the set-top boxes purchased by the company in its fiscal year 2007.