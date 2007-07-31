BSkyB Agrees to Acquire Amstrad PLC.
British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB) agreed to acquire set-top box designer Amstrad PLC for GBP125 million in cash.
In the agreement, BSkyB subsidiary Sky Digital Supplies will acquire all shares of Amstrad 150 pence, a 23.7% premium to Monday's closing price.
The company has already received acceptance of its offer from shareholders representing 44.8% of outstanding shares.
Amstrad is a major supplier to the Sky Group, accounting for 30% of the set-top boxes purchased by the company in its fiscal year 2007.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.