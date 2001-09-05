Brzezinski takes CBS NYC beat
Mika Brzezinski has been named a CBS news correspondent, based in New York City.
Brzezinski previously worked for CBS News as anchor of
its overnight Up to the Minute, broadcast, and as a CBS News Correspondent, from 1997 through last April
Since then, Brzezinski has been an anchor and reporter at MSNBC and co-anchor/host of MSNBC's Home Page.
Brzezinski first joined CBS News from WFSB-TV Hartford, Conn., where she was anchor of its primary newscasts from 1995 to 1997. - Richard Tedesco
