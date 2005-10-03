Bryant Out at Showbiz Tonight

Karyn Bryant is out as co-host of CNN Headline News' Showbiz Tonight.

“We can confirm that Karyn is no longer with the show,” a network representative said without elaboration.

Bryant had co-hosted the entertainment-news program with AJ Hammer, who will be the sole host of the program.

Showbiz Tonight, part of a revamped prime time programming block for Headline News called Headline Prime, launched Feb. 21. An insider says Bryant and Hammer signed short-term contracts last December.

The highest rated episode last week – Thurs. Sept. 22 at 11 p.m. – earned 382,000 total viewers.

Bryant is best known for hosting various game and reality shows, most notably VH1’s Name that Video. Showbiz Tonight runs Monday-Friday live at 7 p.m. and re-runs at 11 p.m.

While the show is still searching for an audience, Headline News was up 108% in prime third quarter to 471,000 total viewers.