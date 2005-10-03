Bryant Out at Showbiz Tonight
By Anne Becker
Karyn Bryant is out as co-host of CNN Headline News' Showbiz Tonight.
“We can confirm that Karyn is no longer with the show,” a network representative said without elaboration.
Bryant had co-hosted the entertainment-news program with AJ Hammer, who will be the sole host of the program.
Showbiz Tonight, part of a revamped prime time programming block for Headline News called Headline Prime, launched Feb. 21. An insider says Bryant and Hammer signed short-term contracts last December.
The highest rated episode last week – Thurs. Sept. 22 at 11 p.m. – earned 382,000 total viewers.
Bryant is best known for hosting various game and reality shows, most notably VH1’s Name that Video. Showbiz Tonight runs Monday-Friday live at 7 p.m. and re-runs at 11 p.m.
While the show is still searching for an audience, Headline News was up 108% in prime third quarter to 471,000 total viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.