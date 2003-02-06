Bryant joins BVT
Blake Bryant has been named vice president of creative services at Buena
Vista Television, said Sal Sardo, executive VP of marketing for the company, to
whom Bryant reports.
In his new job, Bryant will be responsible for trade and consumer advertising
for BVT's syndicated programming, movie packages and pay-per-view.
Bryant comes to BVT from Granite Broadcasting Corp.-owned NBC affiliate
KNTV-TV in San Jose, Calif.
He was also VP of advertising, promotion and creative development for NBC
owned-and-operated WMAQ-TV in Chicago from 2000 through 2002, and director of
creative services for NBC O&O KNBC-TV in Los Angeles from 1996 through
2000.
