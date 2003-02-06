Bryant joins BVT

Blake Bryant has been named vice president of creative services at Buena

Vista Television, said Sal Sardo, executive VP of marketing for the company, to

whom Bryant reports.

In his new job, Bryant will be responsible for trade and consumer advertising

for BVT's syndicated programming, movie packages and pay-per-view.

Bryant comes to BVT from Granite Broadcasting Corp.-owned NBC affiliate

KNTV-TV in San Jose, Calif.

He was also VP of advertising, promotion and creative development for NBC

owned-and-operated WMAQ-TV in Chicago from 2000 through 2002, and director of

creative services for NBC O&O KNBC-TV in Los Angeles from 1996 through

2000.