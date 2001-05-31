Bruckheimer signs Warner TV deal

Pearl Harbor producer Jerry Bruckheimer has signed a two-year production deal with Warner Bros. Television, where he'll create new TV projects exclusively for the studio. Bruckheimer is arguably a bigger force in the film world, also behind such recent movie releases as Armageddon, Enemy of the State and Con Air. But Bruckheimer has shown promise in TV, producing CBS' C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation, one of this season's best performing rookie series.

- Susanne Ault