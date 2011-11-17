Bruce Rosenblum Elected ATAS Chairman and CEO

Warner Bros. Television Group President Bruce Rosenblum has been elected as the new chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for a two-year term to begin in January 2012.

Rosenblum replaces John Shaffner, who had held two terms in that position and was not eligible for reelection. Freelance producer Nancy Bradley Wiard, also serving her second term as ATAS vice chair, had run against Rosenblum.

In his role at WBTV, Rosenblum oversees the worldwide distribution of the company's programming on traditional and emerging platforms. He also continues to oversee The CW, a joint venture with CBS, the formation of which he played an instrumental role.

Additional officers elected in the vote on Wednesday night include:

Vice Chair:

Kevin Hamburger, outgoing Treasurer and Senior Supervising Producer of The Talk

Second Vice Chair:

Frank Scherma, current Governor Commercials Peer Group, current Creative Arts Awards Show Committee Vice Chair, President @radical.media

Secretary:

Marcelino Ford, incumbent Secretary, current Bylaws Committee Vice Chair, General Manager of Interactive Content and Advanced Advertising Development for Intel's Media Group

Treasurer:

Susan Nessanbaum-Goldberg, current Governor Production Executives, current Primetime Awards Committee Co-Chair

Los Angeles Area Vice Chair:

Joetta Di Bella, incumbent Los Angeles Area Vice Chair