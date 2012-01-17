Bruce Rosenblum, Ben Silverman to Speak at 2012 NAB Show

Bruce Rosenblum, president of Warner Bros. Television

Group and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman and CEO, and Ben

Silverman, founder and chairman of Electus, have signed on to speak at the 2012

NAB Show. The annual conference will be held from April 14-19 in Las Vegas.

Rosenblum will speak during the 2012 NAB Show Super

Session at noon on April 17, while Silverman will deliver the keynote address

to the Disruptive Media Conference at the Show on the same day.

"Bruce Rosenblum and Ben Silverman are leaders in

the television industry, consistently creating and shaping the major trends

impacting the media landscape," said Chris Brown, executive VP, conventions & business operations, NAB. "Our attendees

expect to hear from industry leaders when they attend NAB Show, and we are very

pleased to host these two visionary executives."