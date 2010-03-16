Bruce Perlmutter Named E! Senior VP of News and Online

Veteran

news executive Bruce Perlmutter has been named senior VP, news and online--a

newly created role--at E! Entertainment. Perlmutter will lead E!'s news division,

including E! News, Daily 10, E! Online and E! News Now, and will run production

and day-to-day operations.

Prior

to joining E!, Perlmutter worked at Fox Business Network

as a senior executive producer. He has

worked for MSNBC and CNN as a producer,

and is an adjunct professor at New York University's

Tisch

School

of the Arts.

"E!

is the global celebrity news leader and with Bruce at the helm we will continue

to align E!'s news division across all platforms," said Suzanne Kolb,

president, marketing, news and online for E!, in a statement. "Bruce's vast experience will help take

us to the next level delivering the most reliable, up-to-the-minute news that

keeps fans connected to the world of entertainment 24/7."