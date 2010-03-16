Bruce Perlmutter Named E! Senior VP of News and Online
Veteran
news executive Bruce Perlmutter has been named senior VP, news and online--a
newly created role--at E! Entertainment. Perlmutter will lead E!'s news division,
including E! News, Daily 10, E! Online and E! News Now, and will run production
and day-to-day operations.
Prior
to joining E!, Perlmutter worked at Fox Business Network
as a senior executive producer. He has
worked for MSNBC and CNN as a producer,
and is an adjunct professor at New York University's
Tisch
School
of the Arts.
"E!
is the global celebrity news leader and with Bruce at the helm we will continue
to align E!'s news division across all platforms," said Suzanne Kolb,
president, marketing, news and online for E!, in a statement. "Bruce's vast experience will help take
us to the next level delivering the most reliable, up-to-the-minute news that
keeps fans connected to the world of entertainment 24/7."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.