Bruce Nash

President, Nash Entertainment B. Aug. 14, 1947, Brooklyn, N.Y.; B.S., criminology, Florida State University, 1969; M.S., criminology, Florida State, 1970; director of North Carolina branch of South Eastern Correctional and Criminological Research Center, Raleigh, N.C., 1970-73; chief of corrections, North Carolina Governor's Committee on Law & Order, Raleigh, 1973-74; director, planning and research, North Carolina Department of Correction, Raleigh, 1974-76; author, West Palm Beach, Fla., 1976-84; president, Nash & Zullo Productions, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1984-93; current position since July 1994; m. Sophie, May 12, 1967; children: Robyn and Jennifer.