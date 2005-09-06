Bruce Jay Cohen Joins MediaEdge:cia

Mediaedge:cia has hired Bruce Jay Cohen, a veteran of overseeing the TV ad buying for major brands, as managing partner, in charge of all buying for big-ticket clients Campbell's, Mattel, and Toys R Us.

Cohen joins the company, a division of ad giant WPP (O&M, JWT, Y&R), from MasterFoods, where he managed relationships with media buyers.

Before that, Coehn was with MediaVest for 20 years, where he oversaw brands including P&G, Burger King, Dow and Pillsbury.