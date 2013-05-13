Brown Named Exec Producer at CMT

CMT has hired television producer Quinn Brown as executive

producer, the network announced Monday. The position, created for Brown,

involves overseeing production of the channel's news and entertainment series

and specials.

Brown's history in television includes posts at CNN and ABC,

most recently serving as a producer for the Grammys and the Brit Awards, and

contributing to the launch of Fuse TV's Fuse News.

"Having produced some of the biggest names

in music and television, Quinn Brown brings an impressive track record to

CMT," said John Hamlin, senior VP, music events and talent, CMT. "We

are fortunate to have his creative eye and his steady hand to guide our studio based

productions including our ever important weekly franchise, Hot 20 Countdown."