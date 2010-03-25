Broussard To Lead Alliance For Women In Media

The Alliance for Women In Media (Formerly American Women in Radio & Television) has named Cary Broussard president. She comes on board April.

Broussard was most recently VP, communications, for the Wyndham Hotel Group. Her other credits include serving on the boards of Women Impacting Public Policy and the Women's Leadership Exchange, and penning the book From Cinderella To CEO.

Broussard replaces Maria Brennan, who exited last fall to head up Women In Cable.

She is also former press secretary to Howard Baker when he was Senate Majority Leader.