Brouillette returns to Commerce Committee

Dan Brouillette has been named new staff director for the House Energy and

Commerce Committee, replacing David Marventano.

Brouillette returns to Capitol Hill June 2 after serving as a partner of the

Alpine Group, where he counseled financial-services, telecommunications and

high-technology clients.

Brouillette was an aide to Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), the committee chairman, from 1989

until 1996.

He also served as the Energy Department's congressional liaison from August

2001 until January 2003.

"There isn't a person in Washington more qualified to serve as staff director

for the oldest and most prestigious committee in Congress," Tauzin

said.