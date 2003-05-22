Brouillette returns to Commerce Committee
Dan Brouillette has been named new staff director for the House Energy and
Commerce Committee, replacing David Marventano.
Brouillette returns to Capitol Hill June 2 after serving as a partner of the
Alpine Group, where he counseled financial-services, telecommunications and
high-technology clients.
Brouillette was an aide to Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), the committee chairman, from 1989
until 1996.
He also served as the Energy Department's congressional liaison from August
2001 until January 2003.
"There isn't a person in Washington more qualified to serve as staff director
for the oldest and most prestigious committee in Congress," Tauzin
said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.