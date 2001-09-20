Brother player's cousin among missing

One of the contestants secluded on CBS's Big Brother 2 reportedly has a relative missing in the World Trade Center collapse.

The New York Daily News reports Monica Bailey, a Brooklyn candy store owner who has been in seclusion on Big Brother 2 since June, is concerned about her missing cousin. Bailey's cousin, Tamantha Freeman, worked for Aon Corp. in WTC 2.

Bailey reportedly was told of the disaster, and that her cousin was missing, last week by the show's producers.