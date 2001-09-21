Brother finale rates big

CBS's Big Brother 2 went out with a ratings bang in its climactic episode on Thursday night.

Pulling its largest audience for a single episode, Big Brother 2 drew 12.2 million viewers with a 6.0 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49. It took its time slot in that demo against ABC's Primetime Thursday (5.0/13) and an E.R. rerun (5.8/14) on NBC. It also scored a 5.8/16 among the 18-34 crowd. - Richard Tedesco