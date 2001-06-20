Brooks named DIC prez

Brad Brooks has been named the new president DIC Entertainment.

Brooks joined DIC last year to facilitate the management-led buyout of DIC from The Walt Disney Company. Brooks, who formerly was an investment banker at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, will report to DIC Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward.

The animation studio is looking to expand and recently acquired Golden Books Family Entertainment. Some of DIC's properties include Inspector Gadget, Madeline and Sonic The Hedgehog. - Joe Schlosser