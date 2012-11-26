Brooke Runnette Named President of National Geographic Television

National Geographic Television has named Brooke Runnette president, succeeding Maryanne Culpepper.

As president of NGT, Runnette will oversee series, big special events and live programming for the National Geographic Channels. She had recently joined National Geographic Channels as VP, development and special projects.

Runnette came to National Geographic from Discovery Channel, who she was executive producer and director of specials, including Discovery's popular "Shark Week."

"Our top priority at National Geographic Television is finding and producing the best content and original programming to support the international growth and influence of our cable channels around the world," said John Fahey, chairman and CEO, National Geographic Society. "Brooke joined the National Geographic Channels just as we were searching for the right executive to lead our television production group, and we quickly realized that she was the perfect fit for that key role."