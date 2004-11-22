Brooke Burke Is Back

Celebrity cachet and couture are the latest subjects to be chronicled by uber-babe Brooke Burke for E! Entertainment Television.

Life Is Great with Brooke Burke, the third show Brooke’s hosted for the network, premiers Sunday Dec. 5 at 10:30, to explore the inside lives of Hollywood stars and their wardrobes, hobbies, getaways and hotspots. Upcoming episode titles include Twentysomething in Tinseltown, Celebrity Moms, Instant Fame and Celebrity Pets.

Burke previously spent three years travelling the globe for E!’s Wild On series and then hosted the network’s pop culture countdown Rank before leaving the network to pursue acting. She currently stars as a street racing adrenaline junkie in Electronic Arts’ video game: "Need for Speed: Underground 2."

Life Is Great is the latest programming announcement from the network’s new President & CEO, Ted Harbert, who took the reigns at E! over the summer.