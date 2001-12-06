Bronfman to exit Vivendi

A year after selling Seagram & Co., Edgar Bronfman Jr. is stepping down as vice chairman of Vivendi Universal.

He will depart in March, but will remain on the board of directors.

France's Vivendi bought Seagram last year on a hunt for media assets,

primarily Universal's studio and record company operation, but also a major stake in USA Networks.

Jean-Paul Messier will remain chairman and CEO of Vivendi.