Bromstad To Head New Int'l TV Production Unit For NBC U

The corporate restructuring at NBC Universal continues as Angela Bromstad has been named to the newly-created position of president of International Television Production for NBC Universal International.

As expected, the former head of NBC Universal Television Studios (now Universal Media Studios) assumes the new London-based role in the wake of the moves that left Katherine Pope running the studio and Ben Silverman and Teri Weinberg joining NBC from Reveille.

Reporting to NBC U International president Peter Smith, Bromstad will head television production and content partnerships for the company across all territories. Her job officially begins September 1, but she will start to put together her executive team prior to that.

"This is a huge priority for our company," says NBC U president and CEO Jeff Zucker about international expansion. "It makes great sense for Angela to bring her tremendous experience, good taste, and important relationships to this new international playing field."

"Her exciting new role is a key component to our focus on extending NBC Universal’s global influence and accelerating international growth," says Smith.

Bromstad was president of NBC’s television studio since March of 2005, where most recently she helped shepherd shows including hits House and Heroes. She was an executive with both NBC Studios and NBC Entertainment prior to NBC’s 2004 acquisition of Universal Entertainment.

"During the last few months, I’ve become well acquainted with Pete and his outstanding team, and I can’t wait to begin my official start in what I consider to be a dream job," she says.

The cementing of the once-uncertain futures of Bromstad and Pope for the near future seems to bring to an end a tumultuous time for the studio.

In addition to the executive movements, NBC U previously considered and then rejected basically folding the network and studio into one entity as vertically-integrated media companies wrestle with the emerging financial models and the effects on both developing shows for other networks and buying shows from outside studios.