Brokaw, Summerall To Be Honored By WFUV Radio
Broadcasters Tom Brokaw and Pat Summerall will be honored
with lifetime achievement awards at WFUV Radio's annual spring gala May 2 in
New York City.
Brokaw, an NBC News special correspondent and former Nightly News anchor will receive the
Charles Osgood Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast Journalism. Summerall, a
former CBS and Fox Sports' football play-by-play announcer will accept the Vin
Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting.
"I'm thrilled that Tom Brokaw is receiving this year's
Charles Osgood Award," said Osgood. "He is one of the very best we've ever had
in television news and continues to inspire all the rest of us."
"As a former professional player and a fine athlete in his
own right Pat Summerall understood what it meant to play competitively," said
Scully. "He translated that knowledge in a basic uncomplicated way that never
got in the way of the event. He was a master of the understatement who
preferred in most instances to let the action speak for itself thereby giving
the viewer a very informative and comfortable broadcast."
The benefit raises money for WFUV (90.7 FM), a public radio
station licensed to Fordham University.
