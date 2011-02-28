Brokaw, Summerall To Be Honored By WFUV Radio

Broadcasters Tom Brokaw and Pat Summerall will be honored

with lifetime achievement awards at WFUV Radio's annual spring gala May 2 in

New York City.

Brokaw, an NBC News special correspondent and former Nightly News anchor will receive the

Charles Osgood Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast Journalism. Summerall, a

former CBS and Fox Sports' football play-by-play announcer will accept the Vin

Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting.

"I'm thrilled that Tom Brokaw is receiving this year's

Charles Osgood Award," said Osgood. "He is one of the very best we've ever had

in television news and continues to inspire all the rest of us."

"As a former professional player and a fine athlete in his

own right Pat Summerall understood what it meant to play competitively," said

Scully. "He translated that knowledge in a basic uncomplicated way that never

got in the way of the event. He was a master of the understatement who

preferred in most instances to let the action speak for itself thereby giving

the viewer a very informative and comfortable broadcast."

The benefit raises money for WFUV (90.7 FM), a public radio

station licensed to Fordham University.