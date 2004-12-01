Brokaw Signs Off from NBC Nightly News

After bringing viewers the news for nearly 23 years, NBC anchor Tom Brokaw signed off Wednesday expressing gratitude for what he got in return.

"Thanks for all that I have learned from you," he said at the end of his final Nightly News broadcast, his voice wavering just a bit. "That's been my richest reward."

Brokaw reminded his audience how "we've been through a lot together, through dark days and nights, and seasons of hope and joy.

"Whatever the story, I had only one objective: to get it right," he said, adding he was "always mindful that your patience and attention didn't come with a lifetime warranty."