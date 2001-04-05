Brokaw to host Pearl Harbor doc

Tom Brokaw has been named host of joint NBC/National Geographic Channel documentary special National Geographic Channel Presents Pearl Harbor: Legacy of Attack.

The show runs May 27 on National Geographic at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Pearl Harbor highlights include a search for a sunken Japanese midget submarine and a first-ever look at underwater footage inside the USS Arizona. - Susanne Ault