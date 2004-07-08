Brokaw Gets Lifetime Emmy

NBC's Tom Brokaw will receive a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences when it presents its 25th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards in September.



Tallying the most nominations--announced Thursday--was PBS with an even two dozen, followed by ABC with 20, CBS with 19, NBC and History Channel with 11 apiece, MSNBC with 9, CNN with three and CNBC with 2.

Several other networks, ranging from Univision to Cinemax, also received nominations. (Fox News Channel doesn't enter and hasn't for a few years, according to NATAS.)

PBS programs received four of the five documentary nominations.



Brokaw is being honored as he winds down his career. He'll step down as Nightly News anchor after the November elections.

C-SPAN, in its 25th year, will also be honored for its coverage of the electoral process.

Regional Emmy nominations went to KUSA, Denver, which received two; KCNC Denver; KRON San Francisco; KATV Little Rock, Ark; WLS Chicago; WTVF Nashville and WOAI San Antonio.

A full list is available at www.emmyonline.tv