Brodsky to Retire

Comcast co-founder Julian Brodsky, who along with Ralph Roberts and Daniel Aaron formed what would become the largest cable operator in the nation more than four decades ago, will officially retire from its board of directors at the MSO's annual meeting of shareholders on May 11.

Brodsky, who started as Comcast's chief financial officer and is regarded as one of the industry's foremost financial engineers, stepped back his participation in the day to day operations of the company several years ago. Now mostly in an advisory role, Brodsky has decided to make his separation complete.

The 77-year-old Brodsky joined Comcast in 1964 and helped co-founders Ralph Roberts and Daniel Aaron negotiate the acquisition of their first cable system, a 1,200-subscriber operation in Tupelo, Miss. Today, Comcast is the largest cable operator in the country with 22.8 million customers. Earlier this year the cable giant closed on the $30 billion NBC Universal joint venture, giving it a controlling interest in the cable and broadcast programmer.

Brodsky will serve as a Director Emeritus at Comcast for one year after his retirement from the board. Brodsky joined Comcast's board of directors in 1969 and has served as non-executive chairman of the company since 1964.

The longtime cable executive has received practically every honor available in the industry - he is a member of the Cable Center Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Cable and Telecommunications Association Hall of Fame and has received the National Cable Television Association's Distinguished Vanguard Award. In addition, he is a director of Amdocs Ltd., RBB Fund, Inc. and the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, a trustee and Vice Chairman of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and a director emeritus of The Cable Center.