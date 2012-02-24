Brodkin Upped to Executive VP, Business and Legal Affairs for Fox Sports Media Group

Fox Networks Group has promoted Karen Brodkin to executive VP, business and legal affairs for Fox Sports Media Group, Rita Tuzon, executive VP and general counsel, FNG announced Friday.

The promotion follows the company's restructuring of the business and legal affairs department in June 2011, which sought to unite the department and broadcast standards team.

Reporting to Tuzon, Brodkin will continue to work closely with Fox Sports Media co-presidents Randy Freer and Eric Shanks. In addition to her continued oversight of local media rights agreements between Fox Sports Network and professional league partners, she will manage a legal team that works to negotiate FSMG's professional and collegiate media rights acquisitions, as well as production, programming and talent agreements.

"Karen is a key executive in our sports group and brings not only her legal expertise but important business relationships across the spectrum of our sports world," Tuzon said. "I am very pleased that her contributions to the Fox Sports Media Group are recognized with this well-deserved promotion."