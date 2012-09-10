Broder Leaving ICM to Join Chuck Lorre Productions

ICM Partners announced Monday that longtime agent Robert Broder will leave the agency to join his client Chuck Lorre's production company.

Broder will join Chuck Lorre Productions as part of the company's recently-completed deal with Warner Bros. He will help manage company operations while Lorre continues to develop series and move into feature films. Broder will continue to be involved with other longtime clients.

"I recently told Bob Broder that I wanted to start a production company that made all forms of television as well as feature films and stage plays. I said he should quit being one of the most successful literary agents in the history of the business and help me run it," said Lorre. "To my amazement, he said yes. I was only kidding, but it's a little too late to tell him that, so I'm just going to say how grateful I am to have such an incredibly wise, experienced and vaguely ruthless guy at the helm of this thing."

Added ICM Partners, in a joint statement: "Bob has served as a mentor for so many of us at ICM Partners, making enormous contributions to our agency and the Hollywood community at large. Most recently, he helped guide and execute the historic management buyout that brought ownership of ICM Partners to the agents of the company. Bob forever will be part of our family, and we look forward to continue working closely with him."