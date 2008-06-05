Brockman Upped to EVP at Disney-ABC

Disney-ABC TV’s Kevin Brockman has been upped to executive VP, Global Communications. The announcement was made by Disney Media Networks co-chair Anne Sweeney and Walt Disney Company executive VP, corporate communications Zenia Mucha, to whom he reports.

The promotion gives Brockman oversight for Disney-ABC International TV and the Hyperion publishing group. He also oversees worldwide corporate, news and entertainment communication endeavors for the group – ABC TV Network (ABC Daytime, News and Entertainment); Disney Channels Worldwide; cable channels ABC Family and SOAPnet; Radio Disney; Walt Disney TV Animation; Buena Vista Productions; ABC Studios; and ABC Corporate Initiatives; as well as the group’s photography, broadcast PR, talent relations and corporate communications for ABC’s 10 owned stations.

Brockman joined ABC in 1997 as vice president, media relations, ABC Entertainment West Coast. He has been senior vice president, communications, Disney-ABC TV Group since May 2005, upped to that role from senior vp, Entertainment Communications.

Prior to ABC, Brockman was part of the senior executive team that helped launch UPN in January 1995, leading corporate and entertainment PR. He started his career in communications for TV as the director of PR, marketing and on-air promo for Fox Television Stations Productions, a development division of Fox, Inc. Before that, he was manager of PR for Radio City Music Hall Productions in New York City, heading all media relations and corporate communications for the entertainment production company and responsible for the PR campaigns of more than 350 concerts and theatricals. He started his entertainment career in publicity for Broadway and off-Broadway shows.