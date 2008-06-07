Brockman Upped at Disney
By Anne Becker
Disney-ABC TV's Kevin Brockman has been upped to executive VP, Global Communications. The promotion gives Brockman oversight for Disney-ABC International TV and the Hyperion publishing group.
He also oversees worldwide corporate, news and entertainment communication endeavors for the group—ABC TV Network (ABC Daytime, News and Entertainment); Disney Channels Worldwide; cable channels ABC Family and SOAPnet; Radio Disney; Walt Disney TV Animation; Buena Vista Productions; ABC Studios; and ABC Corporate Initiatives; as well as the group's photography, broadcast PR, talent relations and corporate communications for ABC's 10 owned stations.
