Brockman Named to Head Global Communications at WarnerMedia Entertainment

WarnerMedia Entertainment said it has named Kevin Brockman as executive vice president of global communications, reporting to WME chairman Robert Greenblatt.

Brockman most recently served as EVP of global communications for Disney/ABC Television. In his new position he will oversee all corporate and content communications initiatives worldwide across the company’s portfolio of networks and brands including HBO, Cinemax, TBS, TNT and truTV as well as the upcoming WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer streaming service.

“With more than 20 years of communications experience at the top of the television industry, Kevin has a unique skill for overseeing multiple brands that connect audiences of all ages to the entertainment that resonates with them,” Greenblatt said in a press release. “He will be an important part of the exceptional group I’m bringing together to help launch our exciting new streaming platform anchored by the premium content of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.”

Brockman had said back in January that he had planned to leave Disney after its purchase of certain 21st Century Fox assets was completed. That deal, valued at $71.3 billion, closed on March 20.

“It’s an exciting time to join Bob and his team at WarnerMedia as the company transforms and prepares to launch a direct-to-consumer service later this year, Brockman said in a press release. “My career has been built on understanding the power of brands, and my passion for supporting exciting and diverse voices in all forms of media — whether linear or digital — is in sync with this vision for expanding the reach of one of the best storytelling companies in the world.”