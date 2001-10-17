`Broadway on Bravo' starts Nov. 5

Bravo will kick off its 15th 'Broadway on Bravo' festival Nov. 5, featuring

the TV premiere of Julie Andrews' Victor/Victoria live and film versions

of Broadway classics.

Bravo also has produced 50 short pieces profiling Broadway stars that will

run during the festival, which runs through Nov. 10.

Bravo recently reached the 60 million-subscriber mark, adding about 12

million new subscribers since last October.