`Broadway on Bravo' starts Nov. 5
Bravo will kick off its 15th 'Broadway on Bravo' festival Nov. 5, featuring
the TV premiere of Julie Andrews' Victor/Victoria live and film versions
of Broadway classics.
Bravo also has produced 50 short pieces profiling Broadway stars that will
run during the festival, which runs through Nov. 10.
Bravo recently reached the 60 million-subscriber mark, adding about 12
million new subscribers since last October.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.