Broadcasting & Cable Tech Leadership Awards

Each year, the NAB Convention provides an opportunity for manufacturers to roll out their latest wares, in the hopes of finding customers who can, in turn, provide the capital that will help drive next year's innovations. Call it one of those circle-of-technology things: Manufacturer inspires customer, customer inspires manufacturer.

But, with all the emphasis on hardware and software, sometimes the personalities that make it all possible are overlooked. To ensure that doesn't happen, BROADCASTING & CABLE annually uses the NAB Show as an opportunity to honor new recipients of the Annual BROADCASTING & CABLE Technology Leadership Awards.

This year's honorees are Bruce Allan, president and general manager, Harris Broadcast Communications Division; Christopher Bowick, senior vice president and engineering and chief technology officer, Cox Communications; Preston Davis, president, ABC Broadcast Operations & Engineering; and Marty Faubell, vice president, engineering, Hearst-Argyle. Together, they represent the breadth of the industry's reach, from cable to broadcast to manufacturing, and the excellence demanded.

The honorees exemplify qualities far beyond mere leadership. Their focus is on innovative thinking, a desire to advance the industry and to drive new revenues with technology. Most important, they blaze new trails with unique sets of professional capabilities. The pages that follow give a brief glimpse at this year's, the sixth, group of honorees.