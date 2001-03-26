Broadcasting

Arthur R. Sando, director, media relations, King World Productions, New York, joins CBS Enterprises, Los Angeles, as senior VP, communications.

Claire Lieberwitz, managing director, development, Lighthouse International, New York, joins Thirteen/ WNET, New York, VP/director, development.

Appointments at Odetics Broadcast, Anaheim, Calif.: William Keegan, director, North American sales, promoted to VP, worldwide sales; Carol Marsh, engineering services manager, promoted to director, operations; Tim Sullivan, manager, customer satisfaction, promoted to director, customer service; David Weber, director, product marketing, dubbed VP, marketing.

Kathleen Keefe, VP, sales and marketing, Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Washington, joins Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., New York, as VP, sales.

Kevin Mirek, general sales manager, KTWO-TV Casper, Wyo., promoted to general manager of the station.

Hollis Boardman, general sales manager, WXII-TV Winston-Salem, Mass., joins WKFT(TV) Fayetteville, N.C., as general sales manager.

Roberto Piñeda, VP, sales, GetRelevant, San Francisco, appointed general manager, KTNC-TV Concord, Calif., and KFWU(TV) Fort Bragg, Calif.

Ben Oldham, local sales manager, KYW-TV Philadelphia, promoted to director, sales.

Appointments at KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo.: Len Randazzo, national sales manager, DRIVERNet, Kansas City, Mo., joins as account executive; Tricia Beckett, account executive, KPXE-TV Kansas City, Mo., joins as account executive.