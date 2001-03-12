Bill Bradley,

VP/director, client services, WBKI(TV) Louisville, Ky., promoted to executive VP/GM. Promotions at Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., Clarks Summit, Pa.: Shirley Green, VP,

controller, promoted to VP, finance; Alex Behr,

assistant corporate controller, promoted to corporate controller.

Jessica Wiener,

account executive, Paramount Domestic Television, promoted to VP, sales, Paramount Advertiser Services.

Kerri Weitzberg,

director, communications, WBBM-TV Chicago, adds director, community relations, to her duties.

Johnathan Lawhead,

GM, WXIX-TV Newport, Ky., joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, as director, sales.

John Paul,

news director, WCIA(TV), joins WILL-TV Urbana, Ill., as senior producer, production services.

Robin Shahid,

senior field engineer, Sony Electronics, Boston, joins WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass., as assistant chief engineer.