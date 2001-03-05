Broadcasting
Appointments at ABC Networks, Chicago: Edward J. Wollock,
VP, Central division sales, named senior VP; Michael R. Rubin,
VP/director, Central division sales, promoted to senior VP/managing director; Jim Engleman,
senior VP, advertising sales, Buena Vista Television, adds Disney Kids Network to his sales duties.
Diana-Marie Howard,
station manager, WEWB-TV Albany, N.Y., named VP/GM.
Bill Ross,
VP/GM, KWGN-TV Denver, Colo., appointed VP/GM, KETK-TV Jacksonville, Texas; KLSB-TV Nacogdoches, Texas; KFXK-TV/KFXK Longview, Texas; KWTL-TV/KLPN-TV Tyler/Longview, Texas.
Myrna Ramirez,
director, human resources, Consultant-Broadcasting, Chicago, joins Tribune Broadcasting Co., Chicago, as VP, human resources.
Mark Bunting,
national sales manager, WKRG Radio Group, Mobile, Ala., named national sales manager, WKRG-TV Mobile, Ala.
Jerry Policoff,
national sales manager, WXIX-TV Newport, Ky., joins KSAS-TV/KSCC-TV Witchita/Hutchinson, Kan., as national sales manager.
Duncan C. Laing,
general sales manager, KOBI(TV) Medford and KOTI(TV) Klamath Falls, Ore., joins KNVN(TV) Chico-Redding, Calif., as general sales manager.
Randal Roberts,
general manager, KFDK/KFXL/KLPN-TV Tyler/Longview, Texas, joins KMID(TV) Midland, Texas, as general sales manager.
John Knox,
video production manager, NASA, Hampton, Va., joins WRNN-TV Kingston, N.Y., as station manager.
Heidi Sternberg,
junior planner, ITN Media, New York, joins Fox Television Sales, New York, as group research manager.
Alan Weintraub,
marketing sales manager, WLS-TV Chicago, named group director, Clear Results, Chicago.
Ron LaRussa,
director, strategic planning and special projects, WGBH-TV Boston. named director, WGBH Interactive.
Jonathan Lawhead,
general manager, WXIX-TV Newport, Ky., joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, as director, sales.
