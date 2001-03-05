Appointments at ABC Networks, Chicago: Edward J. Wollock,

VP, Central division sales, named senior VP; Michael R. Rubin,

VP/director, Central division sales, promoted to senior VP/managing director; Jim Engleman,

senior VP, advertising sales, Buena Vista Television, adds Disney Kids Network to his sales duties.

Diana-Marie Howard,

station manager, WEWB-TV Albany, N.Y., named VP/GM.

Bill Ross,

VP/GM, KWGN-TV Denver, Colo., appointed VP/GM, KETK-TV Jacksonville, Texas; KLSB-TV Nacogdoches, Texas; KFXK-TV/KFXK Longview, Texas; KWTL-TV/KLPN-TV Tyler/Longview, Texas.

Myrna Ramirez,

director, human resources, Consultant-Broadcasting, Chicago, joins Tribune Broadcasting Co., Chicago, as VP, human resources.

Mark Bunting,

national sales manager, WKRG Radio Group, Mobile, Ala., named national sales manager, WKRG-TV Mobile, Ala.

Jerry Policoff,

national sales manager, WXIX-TV Newport, Ky., joins KSAS-TV/KSCC-TV Witchita/Hutchinson, Kan., as national sales manager.

Duncan C. Laing,

general sales manager, KOBI(TV) Medford and KOTI(TV) Klamath Falls, Ore., joins KNVN(TV) Chico-Redding, Calif., as general sales manager.

Randal Roberts,

general manager, KFDK/KFXL/KLPN-TV Tyler/Longview, Texas, joins KMID(TV) Midland, Texas, as general sales manager.

John Knox,

video production manager, NASA, Hampton, Va., joins WRNN-TV Kingston, N.Y., as station manager.

Heidi Sternberg,

junior planner, ITN Media, New York, joins Fox Television Sales, New York, as group research manager.

Alan Weintraub,

marketing sales manager, WLS-TV Chicago, named group director, Clear Results, Chicago.

Ron LaRussa,

director, strategic planning and special projects, WGBH-TV Boston. named director, WGBH Interactive.

Jonathan Lawhead,

general manager, WXIX-TV Newport, Ky., joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, as director, sales.