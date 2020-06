Appointments at Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock, Ark.: Max Hooper,

founder and senior VP, appointed national director, affiliate relations; Doug Krile,

corporate director, public relations, adds news operations to his duties.

Steven N. Weinberg,

VP, business operations, News 12 Networks, New York, named VP, operations.

Appointments at WJZY(TV)/WFVT(TV) Charlotte, N.C.: Yolanda Thomas,

assistant traffic manager, promoted to manager; Deborah Rapa, research director, WWMT(TV) , Kalamazoo, Mich., joins as research/marketing director; L'Tonya Hopkins,

sales consultant, WJZY/WFVT(TV)WHNS(TV) Greenville, N.C., joins as local sales manager, WFVT(TV) ; Matt Livoti,

account executive, WJZY(TV) , promoted to national sales manager; Angela Roper,

media buyer, Griffin Pools and Spas, Charlotte, N.C., joins as national sales assistant.

Victor Brust,

local sales manager, Jacksonville, Fla., joins WRBW(TV) Orlando, Fla. as national sales manager.

John A. Russell,

chief engineer, KLCS(TV) Los Angeles, joins KCAL(TV) Los Angeles as chief engineer.

Julie Timmer, senior account executive, Continental Television Sales, Minneapolis, promoted to sales manager.