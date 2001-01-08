Broadcasting

Bill Weber,

VP, systems and archive services, Paramount Television Group, promoted to senior VP of that function.

Stacey Nachtaler,

regional president, I-traffic, New York, joins CNBC, New York, as VP, marketing and research.

Appointments at Columbia TriStar, Television Division, Culver City, Calif.: Francine Beougher,

VP, distribution operations, promoted to senior VP of that function; Marti Rider,

account executive, western division, promoted to director, sales, western division.

John Matluck,

VP

, advertising sales, Eastern region and Detroit, Lifetime Television, New York, promoted to senior VP of that function.

John Davis,

account executive, WTMJ-TV , Milwaukee, named national sales manager.

Liz Combs,

news director, WINK-TV Ft. Myers, Fla., joins, WHO-TV Des Moines, Iowa, as news director.

Luis Alberto Gonzalez,

news director, WGBO-TV Chicago joins KVEA(TV) Los Angeles as executive producer, weekday newscasts.