Broadcasting

Bill Weber,
VP, systems and archive services, Paramount Television Group, promoted to senior VP of that function.

Stacey Nachtaler,
regional president, I-traffic, New York, joins CNBC, New York, as VP, marketing and research.

Appointments at Columbia TriStar, Television Division, Culver City, Calif.: Francine Beougher,
VP, distribution operations, promoted to senior VP of that function; Marti Rider,
account executive, western division, promoted to director, sales, western division.

John Matluck,
VP
, advertising sales, Eastern region and Detroit, Lifetime Television, New York, promoted to senior VP of that function.

John Davis,
account executive, WTMJ-TV , Milwaukee, named national sales manager.

Liz Combs,
news director, WINK-TV Ft. Myers, Fla., joins, WHO-TV Des Moines, Iowa, as news director.

Luis Alberto Gonzalez,
news director, WGBO-TV Chicago joins KVEA(TV) Los Angeles as executive producer, weekday newscasts.