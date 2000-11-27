Broadcasting

Raymond W. Mirabella, general sales manager, KPDX-tv Portland, Ore., joins WHNS-tv Asheville, N.C., as VP/GM.



Lynne Edwards,

marketing manager, KCNC-TV Denver, named director of sales.



Jess Sessoms,

local sales manager, WXIA-TV Atlanta, joins WTLV(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., and WJXX(TV) Orange Park, Fla., as general sales manager.

Appointments at WPHL-TV Philadephia:

Patrick Loftus,

local sales manager, KSAZ-TV Phoenix, Ariz., joins as general sales manager;

Gunnar Rieger,

engineering/IT manager, WLVI-TV Cambridge (Boston area), Mass., joins as director of engineering.