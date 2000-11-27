Broadcasting
Raymond W. Mirabella, general sales manager, KPDX-tv Portland, Ore., joins WHNS-tv Asheville, N.C., as VP/GM.
Lynne Edwards,
marketing manager, KCNC-TV Denver, named director of sales.
Jess Sessoms,
local sales manager, WXIA-TV Atlanta, joins WTLV(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., and WJXX(TV) Orange Park, Fla., as general sales manager.
Appointments at WPHL-TV Philadephia:
Patrick Loftus,
local sales manager, KSAZ-TV Phoenix, Ariz., joins as general sales manager;
Gunnar Rieger,
engineering/IT manager, WLVI-TV Cambridge (Boston area), Mass., joins as director of engineering.
