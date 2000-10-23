Lesli Rotenberg,



senior marketing executive, Animal Planet, Bethesda, Md., named senior VP, brand management and promotion, PBS, Alexandria, Va.

Curtis E. Miles,



assistant promotion manager, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, joins WVEC-TV Norfolk, Va., as creative services director.

Rick Hermes,



regional account manager and director of sport sales, WLUK-TV Green Bay, Wis., named Green Bay local sales manager and director of sports sales.

Mike McKinnon,



VP, television engineering, Emmis Communications, Indianapolis, named VP, engineering, all Emmis entities.

Appointments at WBDC-TV Washington:

Eric Meyrowitz,



national sales manager, WBAL-TV Baltimore, joins as local sales manager;

Adam Kraemer,



account executive, HRP, New York, joins as national sales manager;

Tracey Johnston,



account executive, WBFF-TV Baltimore, joins as account executive;

Jim Byrne,



director of broadcast operations, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, joins as director of programming and creative services.

Appointments at Maine Public Broadcasting System, Lewiston, Maine:

Maureen Duggan,



special projects manager, named on-air promotion specialist;

Cecile Thornton,



development director for The Public Theatre, Lewiston, joins as new auction assistant.

Lisa Barhorst,



national sales manager, WWHO-TV Columbus, Ohio, named general sales manager.