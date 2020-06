Broadcasting

Appointments at Pearson Televison North America, Santa Monica, Calif.:

William Lincoln,

executive VP, production management and finance, named COO;

Matt Loze,

executive VP, Pearson Television International, named president, production, drama and longform;

Sara Rutenberg,

senior VP, business and legal affairs, named president, business development and strategy.



Michael A. Guariglia,

senior VP, director of national broadcast, Hill, Holliday, Conners, Cosmpulos Inc., Boston, joins Telemundo Group Inc., New York, as executive VP, station group sales.



Jorge Hidalgo,

VP, sports, Telemundo Network, Miami, named senior VP, sports.

Appointments at FOX Television Sales, New York:

Vinnie Grubb,

VP, director of sales, named senior VP, director of sales;

John Hummel,

VP, director of sales, named senior VP, director of sales.



Tim Spillane,

sales executive, Western region, Akamai Technologies, Chicago, joins Univision Communications, Los Angeles, as VP, affiliate relations, Western region.



Susan Sewell,

director, media relations, ABC Inc., New York, named VP, media relations, network communications.



Vivian J. Carr,

partner, KPMG LLP, Denver, joins Liberty Media Corp., Englewood, Colo., named senior VP, investor relations and secretary.